Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 10,068 Shares of Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,068 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.21% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $7,008,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,135,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,989,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,370,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

CLDX stock opened at $32.51 on Friday. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $34.13. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,184.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celldex Therapeutics Profile

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

