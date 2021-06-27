Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 26,057 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 67.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INOV. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $46,906,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Inovalon by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,673,000 after buying an additional 562,965 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $8,358,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inovalon by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,805,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,875,000 after buying an additional 417,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Inovalon during the fourth quarter worth about $4,761,000. 34.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inovalon alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $617,828.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,219,200 over the last 90 days. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INOV shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

INOV opened at $33.28 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $33.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 151.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Inovalon’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, an integrated, real-time cloud native platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.