Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 27,426 Shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.37% of AVITA Medical worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 27,972 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,603,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 662.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Shares of RCEL opened at $22.02 on Friday. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $547.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.39.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCEL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AVITA Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.60.

In other AVITA Medical news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.