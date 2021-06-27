Allianz Asset Management GmbH Acquires 3,657 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.05% of Arvinas worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARVN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,142,000 after purchasing an additional 497,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total transaction of $1,670,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,924,522.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $56,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $92.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 2.01.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 656.61% and a negative return on equity of 33.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

