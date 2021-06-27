Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 86,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.22% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,631 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ryerson by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 14,030 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ryerson by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,381 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 937,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,981,000 after purchasing an additional 85,408 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RYI opened at $14.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $19.46.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryerson news, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares in the company, valued at $224,136.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

