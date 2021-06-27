Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys Shares of 139,058 Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 139,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 356,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after purchasing an additional 81,817 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,799,000 after purchasing an additional 556,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 87,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $1,181,645.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,979,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,956,446.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 175,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $2,373,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,676,634.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097 in the last 90 days. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America started coverage on Qurate Retail in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

QRTEA stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

