Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 63.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,436 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 158,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25,452 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 52,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRO opened at $53.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

