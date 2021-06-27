Allianz Asset Management GmbH Decreases Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,789 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE LUMN opened at $14.05 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

