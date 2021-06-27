Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 162.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,243 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 111,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:BBJP opened at $57.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.82.

