Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 223.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,108 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 68,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 27,674 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $428,947.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 6,225 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $96,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 212,853 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,390 shares of company stock worth $1,924,912 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.08.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $14.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $123 billion of assets and a network of 839 branches, including 11 Private Client Group offices, and 1,322 ATMs across seven Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services.

