Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 72.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

LSXMK opened at $47.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $47.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.98.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

