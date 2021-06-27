Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,215 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $47.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.98. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.54 and a 1 year high of $47.40.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

