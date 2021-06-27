Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.45 Million Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 587,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,162,000 after buying an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,801,000 after buying an additional 45,806 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth about $226,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,947,000 after buying an additional 18,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RNR opened at $151.38 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $142.61 and a 1 year high of $191.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

