Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $16,280,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $2,276,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 191.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,381,000 after acquiring an additional 88,691 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RNR opened at $151.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.00.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.