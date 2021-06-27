Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.55 Million Stock Position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.37% of AVITA Medical worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AVITA Medical by 1,735.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 662.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $22.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.39. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $30.93. The company has a market cap of $547.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.99.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 million. As a group, research analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCEL has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AVITA Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVITA Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Perry sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total value of $398,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical Inc operates as a commercial-stage regenerative tissue company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.