Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its position in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) by 68.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,087,964 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.51% of Quotient worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quotient by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,069,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Quotient by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Quotient by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 62,499 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Quotient by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quotient by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Quotient alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Quotient in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of QTNT stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.31. Quotient Limited has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $8.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million. Quotient had a negative net margin of 250.05% and a negative return on equity of 6,699.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Quotient Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology and serological disease screening.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.