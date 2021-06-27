Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.47 Million in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 86,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.22% of Ryerson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $41,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ryerson by 83.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $35,332.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,136.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Edward J. Lehner sold 30,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $502,877.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,663,256.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RYI stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.57.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RYI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

