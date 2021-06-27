Allianz Asset Management GmbH Invests $1.82 Million in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of Cardtronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth $44,441,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the 1st quarter worth $7,773,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 602,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,370,000 after acquiring an additional 50,002 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 1,265.6% in the 1st quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 32,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $37,635.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cardtronics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

CATM opened at $39.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. Cardtronics plc has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $267.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

