Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,314 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.23% of Karyopharm Therapeutics worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,528,000 after buying an additional 274,658 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,552,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,033,000 after purchasing an additional 97,282 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,456,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after purchasing an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,146,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,063,000 after purchasing an additional 106,868 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In related news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The company has a market capitalization of $825.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.50.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The firm had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

