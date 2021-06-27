Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 471,604 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Methanex worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Methanex in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MEOH. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James set a $50.00 price target on Methanex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on Methanex from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering increased their price target on Methanex to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Methanex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.69.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.94%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

