Allianz Asset Management GmbH Lowers Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,520 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discovery by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Discovery by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Discovery by 0.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 81.2% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC raised its stake in Discovery by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.51. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DISCA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock valued at $3,903,885 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

