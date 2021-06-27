Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 78,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 176.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,361,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Albertsons Companies by 1,416.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,238,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,777,000 after buying an additional 1,157,060 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1,233.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the first quarter valued at about $9,315,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.06.

Shares of ACI opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion and a PE ratio of 15.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $21.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.43.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 137.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

