Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDRX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,580,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after buying an additional 941,148 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $12,605,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,133,907 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,814,000 after buying an additional 653,132 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDRX opened at $18.78 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,034,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Ann Altman sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $206,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

