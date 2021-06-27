Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Magellan Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Health during the first quarter worth $45,170,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth $3,454,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 392,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,562,000 after acquiring an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.25 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $95.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

