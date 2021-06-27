Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,931,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.15% of Stride as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stride by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 97,142 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Stride by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stride by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the period. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Stride by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stride alerts:

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 9,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $295,473.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,322.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $2,202,015.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,286 shares of company stock worth $6,432,062 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

LRN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

LRN stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.00.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Stride had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.