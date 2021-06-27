Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 10,225 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 159.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 92,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Brunswick by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Brunswick from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

BC stock opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.88. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 9.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

