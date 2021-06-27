Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 34,243 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 162.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,243 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,925,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,552,000 after purchasing an additional 59,821,318 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 28,755 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,298,000 after purchasing an additional 397,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 37,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS BBJP opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.82.

