Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 53,307 Shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 177.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,307 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.09% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Seres Therapeutics by 10.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $23.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 3.94.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The business had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MCRB. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.