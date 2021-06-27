Allianz Asset Management GmbH Raises Holdings in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 504.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,195 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.10% of Vista Outdoor worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,215,000 after acquiring an additional 367,144 shares during the period. Greenhouse Funds LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,899,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after acquiring an additional 112,337 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,861,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,417,000 after acquiring an additional 97,463 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 487.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,203,000 after acquiring an additional 810,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

VSTO stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.43.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,702.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tig H. Krekel sold 6,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,953 shares in the company, valued at $391,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VSTO. B. Riley increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

