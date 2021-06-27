Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.97, for a total value of $42,786.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,730 shares in the company, valued at $672,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.92.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $341.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $356.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.44 and a 12-month high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $5.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 25.27% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business’s revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 23.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 7.70%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

