Allianz Asset Management GmbH Reduces Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 86.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 129,834 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 556.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $290,133. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $81.00 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.92.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.96 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.