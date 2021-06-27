Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 11,101 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 54.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,101 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,721,000 after buying an additional 302,868 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,979,000 after buying an additional 254,556 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,699,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,569,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,220,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,032,000 after buying an additional 92,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,022,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,074,000 after buying an additional 145,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $1,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,542,776. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MHK. Wolfe Research began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.81.

NYSE MHK opened at $195.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.79 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 6.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.