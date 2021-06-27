Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 23,706 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after buying an additional 252,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 386,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,068,000 after buying an additional 192,402 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $14,565,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,871,000 after buying an additional 106,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 254,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,985,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.60.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $130.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $101.69 and a 12 month high of $156.61. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $141.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

About LCI Industries

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

