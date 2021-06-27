Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 3,660,432 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,660,432 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of OSI Systems worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,400,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 172,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,568,824.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $100.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $102.24.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

