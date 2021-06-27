Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 398,898 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 398,898 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,782 shares of company stock worth $45,818 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ORI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE:ORI opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up 208.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

