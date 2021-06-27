Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 57,522 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 57,522 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HALO stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.61.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.23% and a return on equity of 174.48%. The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 251.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.78.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 179,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $1,983,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,286,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,689 shares of company stock worth $7,707,504 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

