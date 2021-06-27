Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 59,934 Shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its holdings in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,360 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 59,934 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ADT were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.18. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $17.21.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 7.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ADT from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ADT in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ADT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

