Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,299 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,039,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,901 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,186,000 after acquiring an additional 588,346 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Bank OZK by 153.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,793,000 after buying an additional 208,761 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.09. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.80.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $266.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of research firms have commented on OZK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

