Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,299 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,299 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OZK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,383,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,680,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 112,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,142,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,718,000 after acquiring an additional 46,279 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,000 after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank OZK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $42.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $266.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.20 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 10.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

