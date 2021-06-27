Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 68,655 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 66.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 68,655 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 733,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,675,000 after purchasing an additional 43,332 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $641,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,786 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,074,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,415,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,735,000 after acquiring an additional 379,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NFG. TheStreet upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

Shares of NFG opened at $53.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.71 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.18. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $37.87 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.96%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

