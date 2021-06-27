Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 71,753 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 80.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,753 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,708.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of ICVT stock opened at $102.49 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.74.

