Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 93,388 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 81.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,388 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in CGI were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 9.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CGI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CGI by 15.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CGI by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CGI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

CGI stock opened at $91.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.20. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

