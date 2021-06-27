Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $1.81 Million Position in Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance Co. (NASDAQ:PTVCB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.56% of Protective Insurance as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Protective Insurance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 980,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Protective Insurance by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Protective Insurance by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Protective Insurance by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Protective Insurance by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,182 shares during the period. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Protective Insurance stock opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.83 million, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.67. Protective Insurance Co. has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $140.53 million for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry.

