Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,181 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.08% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000.

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 113,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $2,034,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $2,119,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 322,600 shares of company stock worth $5,741,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MDRX has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.17.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.08. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $18.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $368.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 7.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

