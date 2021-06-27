Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,387,000 after acquiring an additional 50,989 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPD by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 28,178 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $801,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of PPD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPD opened at $46.10 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.22.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. PPD had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PPD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut shares of PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PPD in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PPD presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.08.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

