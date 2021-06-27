Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 61,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.26% of Triple-S Management as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Triple-S Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

GTS opened at $23.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $550.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.75. Triple-S Management Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.