Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $393.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $384.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $274.72 and a fifty-two week high of $393.92.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

