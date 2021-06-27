Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Stock Position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 68.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,706 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LCII. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LCII opened at $130.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $101.69 and a fifty-two week high of $156.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.63.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.60.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

