Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALIZY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Allianz stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. Allianz has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Allianz had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $1.1488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. Allianz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.67%.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

