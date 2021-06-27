AllSafe Price Tops $0.0273 on Top Exchanges (ASAFE)

AllSafe (CURRENCY:ASAFE) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. One AllSafe coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AllSafe has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. AllSafe has a total market cap of $249,318.33 and $439.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049264 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001343 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000957 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About AllSafe

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw . AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AllSafe directly using US dollars.

